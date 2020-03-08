|
Stoldt, Robert A.
Robert A. Stoldt, of Englewood, Coloardo, passed away peacefully at the age of 78, in hospice care on February 23, 2020. Bob was born in Grand Island, Nebraska, on April 1, 1941. He graduated from Grand Island High Scholl and the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.
Bob was preceded in death by his father August and his mother Clara. Bob is survived by Gloria, his wife of 52 years. He is also survived by two children and their families: son Conrad Stoldt, wife Jennifer and granddaughters Claire and Della, and his daughter Courtney Lawless, and grandsons Jake and Cameron.
In accordance with Bob's wishes, he chose cremation. No memorial service at this time.
Bob loved his family and friends, recalling activities from high school and university years, owning an art gallery in Denver for five years, visiting galleries and museums to view original artwork, horse racing and traveling. His sense of humor, passion for art, and affectionate wit will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 8, 2020