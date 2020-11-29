Thomas, Robert A.(Bob)Robert A. (Bob) Thomas passed away Nov 20, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Mickey, who passed away in June. Bob and Mickey grew up in Denver and raised their family in Lakewood, CO. Bob received his undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Denver. He went on to receive a master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Connecticut, and a PhD in Civil Engineering from the University of Colorado. Dr. Bob had a distinguished, 30-year career, with Martin Marietta (now Lockheed Martin), working on and managing many notable projects. He retired as an aerospace engineering director. Bob volunteered time mentoring students at McClain Community High School in Lakewood, CO and was a Stephen's Minister within the Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, and the Rocky Mountain Toastmasters. He is remembered as a brilliant engineer, respected leader and an outstanding example of what a husband, father, friend and professional should be. Bob and Mickey enjoyed traveling- trips to Ireland, New Zealand, Alaska, and Hawaii were among their favorites. When not travelling, they enjoyed time with their family and many friends. They are survived by their sons: Mike and Patrick, daughters: Kathy Meacham, Jeannie McDonnell, and Becky Delmonico, their spouses, 14 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. A Rosary and Mass for Bob will be held at St Jude Catholic Church on Wed, 12/3 at 10 AM. Bob will join Mickey at Ft Logan National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to one of the many organizations performing Parkinson's research.