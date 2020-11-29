1/1
Robert A. Thomas
Thomas, Robert A.
(Bob)

Robert A. (Bob) Thomas passed away Nov 20, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Mickey, who passed away in June. Bob and Mickey grew up in Denver and raised their family in Lakewood, CO. Bob received his undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Denver. He went on to receive a master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Connecticut, and a PhD in Civil Engineering from the University of Colorado. Dr. Bob had a distinguished, 30-year career, with Martin Marietta (now Lockheed Martin), working on and managing many notable projects. He retired as an aerospace engineering director. Bob volunteered time mentoring students at McClain Community High School in Lakewood, CO and was a Stephen's Minister within the Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, and the Rocky Mountain Toastmasters. He is remembered as a brilliant engineer, respected leader and an outstanding example of what a husband, father, friend and professional should be. Bob and Mickey enjoyed traveling- trips to Ireland, New Zealand, Alaska, and Hawaii were among their favorites. When not travelling, they enjoyed time with their family and many friends. They are survived by their sons: Mike and Patrick, daughters: Kathy Meacham, Jeannie McDonnell, and Becky Delmonico, their spouses, 14 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. A Rosary and Mass for Bob will be held at St Jude Catholic Church on Wed, 12/3 at 10 AM. Bob will join Mickey at Ft Logan National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to one of the many organizations performing Parkinson's research.




Published in Denver Post on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St Jude Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
3032334611
November 28, 2020
I am very saddened by your loss. Bob was a very gentle and kind person. My husband and I spent many special times with them on short summer jaunts in Colorado and numerous dinner parties. We especially enjoyed special occasions when all of the family was present. I hope that your many fond memories and the support of family and friends will help you through this time of grief.
Cecelia Lookner
Friend
November 28, 2020
In loving memory of a gentle sweet man. My husband and I spent many fond moments with Bob and Mickey at special occasions .where we had the pleasure of meeting children and grandchildren, and trips in Colorado .
They will be greatly missed and in our hearts may all of your fond memories help you through this time of grief along with the support of family and friends
Cecelia Lookner
Friend
November 28, 2020
Bob was a good friend. We enjoyed celebrating special events with he and Mickey and took colorado trips with them. I will miss them in my life and will hold them in my heart with many fond memories . My heartfelt sympathy to the wonderful children. I remember you all fondly.
Cecelia Lookner
Friend
