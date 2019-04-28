|
Aiduk, Robert
Ph.D.
Robert J. Aiduk, 86, died on January 4, 2019. He was born on May 2, 1932 in Kansas City, KS to Joseph and Mary Aiduk.
Bob received his Bachelor's Degree from St. Benedict's College in Atchison, KS in 1953, and his Doctoral Degree in Clinical Psychology from the University of Cincinnati in 1972. He was a gentle, caring person, who carried those significant qualities into his life's work, first as a priest in the Archdiocese of Kansas City, KS and, later, as a psychologist working in Colorado, Missouri and Virginia until his retirement in 1999.
He was employed at Ft. Logan and Arapahoe Mental Health Centers in Colorado, and as the Director of Psychology Services at Burrell Center in Springfield, MO and Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Danville, VA. He also served as Chairman of the Danville, Virginia Chapter of the American Red Cross and was a member of the Danville Regional Airport Commission. After his return to Colorado, he worked part-time as a psychologist-consultant with Richard Cook, Clinical Neuropsychologist, in several nursing homes throughout the Denver area.
He had a life-long, abiding interest in all things aviation, from receiving a First-Place award at the National Model Airplane Championships in his teens, to owning and flying his own single-engine aircraft. He held both a private and commercial pilot's license.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Klespis) Aiduk, his son, Nikolas Aiduk of Denver, CO, and his sister, JoAnn Strever of Kansas City, MO, as well as a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He and his wife celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in September 2018.
Family and friends will celebrate his life on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2-5 pm at Sterne Park (North Pavilion), Littleton, CO.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 28, 2019