Smith, Robert Alfred
11/24/1929 - 04/06/2020
Proud and devoted father of three and grandfather of two, Robert Alfred Smith will be dearly missed by family and friends. A street smart real estate entrepreneur, he weathered decades of the Denver market and came out on top. In his earlier years, his smooth and resonant voice first opened doors in radio broadcasting and sales. Bob, as his friends called him, was a fiercely independent spirit which led him down a unique and beautiful path. He treasured and was treasured by those he loved. Bob is survived by his children, Martine Hendry and her husband Matt, Nanette Smith and Frank Smith. Also surviving Bob are his two grandchildren McKenzie Bradley and Cole Bradley. There will be a celebration of his life to be announced at a future date.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 12, 2020