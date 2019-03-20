Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Denver, CO 80014
(303) 745-4418
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Denver, CO 80014
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Denver, CO 80014
Gibbons, Dr. Robert Baer
Col. (Ret.) US Army
August 7, 1937 March 13, 2019

Dr. Robert Baer Gibbons, Col (Ret.) US Army - beloved husband, father, and grandfather; accomplished doctor and program director; dedicated servant of God and country-peacefully passed away on March 13, 2019 surrounded by his wife, Jackie Gibbons, and their children. Dr. Gibbons will be remembered for his love of medical teaching, first in the US Army Medical Corps followed by 35 years as the Internal Medicine Director at Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Gibbons lived with integrity, devotion, and excellence. He received many commendations for his exceptional service, including the Laureate Award. He was a guest lecturer in numerous international locations, his favorite being Maizura, Japan. He was also an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving as Bishop and High Counselor for a time. Of all of these accolades, none could have brought him the joy of being a husband and father.
A Funeral service will be at 11:00am, on Saturday, March 23rd, at the Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 11150 E. Dartmouth Ave., Aurora, CO 80114. A viewing will be held from 10-10:45am. Full obituary and burial information found at: www.HoranCares.com
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019
