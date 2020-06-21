Brandstetter, Robert
"Bob"
March 1940 - 06/17/2020
Robert Brandstetter passed away peacefully on June 17th at the age of 80. Born to Rudolph and Lavada Brandstetter in Denver, Colorado. Husband of LaVada Brandstetter. Father of Sharla Jackson, Robert Brandstetter (Michelle), Beth Beard (Archie J). Grandfather of Beau and Seth Brandstetter, Archie R Beard (Hanna) and Jack Beard. Brother of Mary Lou Walters and Marilyn Edwards. Bob graduated from North High School in 1958, then served his country in the Army National Guard. After his time in the service, he owned and operated a service station, co-owned Isom/Brandstetter Utilities and was the manager of Highview Water and Daniels Sanitation Districts. He was a member of Fairmount Fire Department and also a board member. Bob loved camping, fishing and treasure hunting along with restoring their historic home in Central City. Bob passed along his love of fishing to his children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to: Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St. Suite 310 Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 or online at cureALZ.org. There will be a private family graveside service.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 21, 2020.