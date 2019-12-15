|
Maich, Robert C.
1928 - 2019
Bob Maich passed away on Dec. 10th at the age of 91. Born in 1928, Bob was raised in Leadville, CO and enjoyed life in this mining town. He fished, hunted, camped in the Rocky Mountains, and played basketball alongside his older brother, Bert. His sister, Lorraine, was an accomplished pianist.
Bob went to the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, CO from 1946-1948, before getting a Bachelors of Science decree at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He went on to serve as a pilot in the Korean War.
Bob lived in Denver for many years and owned his own business. He was known for his generosity. He always had a kind word to say, and this inspired those around him and endeared him to many. Throughout his life, Bob loved people and animals. He had a beloved horse for many years, and he never missed an opportunity to pet a friendly dog. He also enhoyed placing a bet in Blackhawk which brought him closer ot nature and the mountains he so appreciated. Bob is survived by his nieces, Carol (Patrick), Linda, and Kathleen; great-nieces, Crisann (Justin) and Meredith; great-grandnephew, Liam; and great-grandniece, Madeline. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered. In memory of Bob please make a memorial contribution to Children's Hospital of Colorado.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 15, 2019