|
|
Stemper, Robert C.
04/15/1935 - 04/28/2019
Robert C. Stemper, 84, died as a result of a fall and associated brain trauma. Bob was born in Bellwood, Nebraska. One day after graduating from Kearney (NE) State Teachers College, he married Mary Cockson, the love of his life for nearly 62 years. Bob joined GAB independent insurance adjusters in 1960 and worked with them until he retired 40 years later. He progressed with GAB and his promotions took them through Kansas and Ohio before settling in Denver, Colorado for the past 45 years.
He is survived by his wife, Mary, his 4 sons Steve, Kent, Jeff and Jon, his 3 daughters in law, Cathy, Elizabeth and Monique, his 9 grandchildren, Rachel Nixon, Lauren Accolla, Ian Stemper, Kyle Stemper, Jordan Kaliher, Kendall Stemper, Eric Stemper, Andy Stemper and Claire Stemper, and 2 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his two sisters, Anita Severe and Joyce Klamm.
Bob loved sports, golf, poker, games and nearly anything competitive. Bob's biggest joy and his primary interest was his family. He was the ultimate patriarch who oversaw family functions that were fun, loving, and always filled with good times and laughter. Gramps was beloved by his 9 grandchildren, a hero to them revered for his jokes and stories. To others, Bob was a man who was always in a good mood, loved being around people, loved life, and had a great sense of humor. He brought joy to everyone who encountered him!
Bob always said his greatest legacy was his family, and it was all built on a beautiful marriage to his beloved wife Mary. Bob had battled cancer 3 times, and his ultimate Eucharistic miraculous cure from God came after doctors had given him less than 6 months to live over 26 years ago. Bob and Mary's faith in God was extremely important to them, and seeing their children and grandchildren continue in the faith was their greatest blessing.
A rosary will be held Thursday May 2nd at 7pm at Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary in Centennial, CO. A funeral Mass will be at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Centennial, CO at 10am Friday May 3.
Published in Denver Post on May 2, 2019