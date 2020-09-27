1/1
Robert Calvin "Rob" Brummett Jr.
Brummett, Jr., Robert Calvin "Rob"

Robert "Rob" Calvin Brummett, Jr., 76, died September 17, 2020 in Ordway, Colorado. He previously resided in Denver and Canon City, Colorado and southern Michigan. Mr. Brummett served in the Navy from 1961-1964 and the Navy Reserves until 1967. He entered the Army in 1970 and served as a Staff Sergeant in the 101st Airborne Division, Company D, 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed riding his Harley and spending time with his family and fellow veterans. . At his request, no service will be held. Tributes may be posted at Romero Family Funeral Home's website, www.romerofamilyfuneralhome.com.


Published in Denver Post on Sep. 27, 2020.
