Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Casteel Ford Jr.


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Casteel Ford Jr. Obituary
Ford, Jr., Robert Casteel
3/17/1933 - 1/22/2020

Bob was born in Arcadia Florida on March 17, 1933, son of the late Robert & Dorothy, nee Russ, Ford.

He is survived by 4 children, Elizabeth Laguna, Jeffrey Ford, Stephanie Stevens (Dwayne) and Chris Ford, 4 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. He is also survived by a nephew, Bill Lee (Jen) and a multitude of friends.

He will be cremated and buried in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Arcadia, FL next to his Mother and Father as well as his sister, Patricia.
A Memorial of Bob's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -