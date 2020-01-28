|
|
Ford, Jr., Robert Casteel
3/17/1933 - 1/22/2020
Bob was born in Arcadia Florida on March 17, 1933, son of the late Robert & Dorothy, nee Russ, Ford.
He is survived by 4 children, Elizabeth Laguna, Jeffrey Ford, Stephanie Stevens (Dwayne) and Chris Ford, 4 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. He is also survived by a nephew, Bill Lee (Jen) and a multitude of friends.
He will be cremated and buried in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Arcadia, FL next to his Mother and Father as well as his sister, Patricia.
A Memorial of Bob's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 28, 2020