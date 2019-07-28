|
|
Cook, Robert "Bob"
Bob, 75, passed away July 19, 2019. Preceded in death by wife Deborah. He is survived by his daughters Sheryl (Neal) and Cindy; grandchildren Graham, Gracia, Riley, Liam; and sister Sue (Dewey). A graduate of the United States Naval Academy, he served as a pilot in the United States Air Force. He flew 0-1 Bird Dogs in Vietnam, earning a Purple Heart. He was a successful entrepreneur, with an entertaining sales person's personality, and he enjoyed his hobby of woodworking creating both functional pieces as well as art. He will be missed by many and remembered as a loving husband, father, Papa and a dear friend. Celebration of Life Fri., 08/09/19, 5:00 pm, Horan & McConaty, 3101 S. Wadsworth.
Published in Denver Post on July 28, 2019