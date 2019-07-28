Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
(303) 986-9615
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
View Map
Robert "Bob" Cook


1944 - 2019
Robert "Bob" Cook Obituary
Cook, Robert "Bob"

Bob, 75, passed away July 19, 2019. Preceded in death by wife Deborah. He is survived by his daughters Sheryl (Neal) and Cindy; grandchildren Graham, Gracia, Riley, Liam; and sister Sue (Dewey). A graduate of the United States Naval Academy, he served as a pilot in the United States Air Force. He flew 0-1 Bird Dogs in Vietnam, earning a Purple Heart. He was a successful entrepreneur, with an entertaining sales person's personality, and he enjoyed his hobby of woodworking creating both functional pieces as well as art. He will be missed by many and remembered as a loving husband, father, Papa and a dear friend. Celebration of Life Fri., 08/09/19, 5:00 pm, Horan & McConaty, 3101 S. Wadsworth.
Published in Denver Post on July 28, 2019
