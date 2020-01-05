Denver Post Obituaries
Monarch Society - Denver
1534 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
(303) 837-8712
For more information about
Robert Davis
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Wellshire Presbyterian Church
2999 S. Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO
Robert D. "Bob" Davis


1943 - 2019
4/11/1943 - 12/24/2019

Bob Davis of Denver, owner of Specialty Incentives, lived a life committed to family, friends, faith, gratitude, education and excellence. He grew up in Bergholz, OH and earned bachelor and master degrees in business from Ohio University. Members of Bob's family who continue his legacy are his wife, Barbara; son, Drew; daughter-in-law, Yvonne; grandsons, Jaxon and Cole; and sisters, Jacky Hendricks and Harriet Davis, both of Ohio. Memorial service will be held Wed. Jan. 29, 2020, 2:00pm at Wellshire Presbyterian Church, 2999 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver. Memorial donations may be made to Robert D. Davis Scholarship/Promotional Products Education Foundation at www.ppef.us. Visit monarchsociety.com for full obituary.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 5, 2020
