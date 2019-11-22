|
Gibbons, Robert D. "Bob"
Robert D. "Bob" Gibbons, 93, died November 12, 2019. Bob was born in North Denver, served in the US Navy during WWII, then returned and graduated in engineering from Colorado State University. He enjoyed a rich career specializing in oil and gas exploration for Amoco. Bob loved golfing and fishing, and was a lifelong reader. He will be missed by his wife Sary Gibbons, their seven children, 14 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Donations in Bob's name will be greatly appreciated at the Denver Public Library.
Published in Denver Post from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019