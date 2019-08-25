|
|
Malsbury, Robert D.
Bob was born on July 24, 1944, in Kankakee, IL. He graduated from Rutgers University in 1965 with a degree in Business Administration. He entered the USAF as a Weather Officer, 2nd Lt. He spent 7 years in the Air Force and earned the rank of Captain. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in Denver. He died on August 15, 2019. He is survived by his father Robert Malsbury, Lt. Col., USAF, retired of Aurora, his brother Richard Malsbury of Ringoes, NJ, and his niece Susan Malsbury of Jackson Heights, NY. Donations may be made to: The Denver Hospice, 8299 E. Lowry Blvd., Denver, CO.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 25, 2019