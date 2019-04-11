Home

Robert Distefano


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Spider
May 4, 1929 - April 5, 2019
Corporal

Robert Distefano, 89 of Denver died April 5, 2019. He was born to Angelo and Katherine Distefano. Graduated from UNC (Greeley). Received his Masters from D.U. Retired DPS teacher. Robert served in the Korean War. Survived by his wife Maryann, children Mike (Barbara), Kathy (Mike), and Joe (Kari), 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Sister Philomena Ditolla (Placentia CA), Roberta Distefano (sisters-in-law). Preceded in death by brother Paul Distefano. Survived 3 cancers, coached and officiated youth and college sports. He lived a very happy and full life. We love you Spider. Information for services: https://www.allveterans.com/obituaries/robert-distefano/ at a later date and time.
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019
