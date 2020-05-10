Conklin, Robert Earl
Bob Conklin was born in Greeley, Colorado May 2, 1933. He graduated from Greeley High School and attended college in both Greeley and Ft. Collins. He worked summers on a ranch and in his spare time became quite a fisherman. In 1953 he joined Burroughs Corp (later Unysis) where he worked his entire career. In December 1953 he married the love of his life, Carol Hafkey. They had two children. The family enjoyed traveling and camping. Bob enjoyed watching sports on TV or in person and going to the theater. He was a member of the Arvada Elks. He loved computers and tinkering in his shop. March 17, 1993 he made the bold decision to give up drinking. He was incredibly proud of that life changing choice that allowed him to renew relationships and truly enjoy life. He became incredibly personable and treasured his time connecting with others at garage sales, mountain casinos or the neighborhood McDonalds. Bob was passionate and loving. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a charming smile even in difficult times. His family honors the doctors, nurses, aides, therapists and support staff that helped Bob through recent years. We thank the skilled and caring staff that took care of him at Brookdale Lakewood Meridian, where he was president of the Resident Council and Welcome Ambassador. Bob passed peacefully Sunday, May 3, 2020 a day after his 87th birthday. He is survived by wife Carol, daughter Jan Booch (Grady) of Maui and son Steve of Edgewater. Donations in his honor may be made to StoryCorps.org.
Published in Denver Post on May 10, 2020.