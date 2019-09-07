Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Ft. Lupton First United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Easterday
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Easterday


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Easterday Obituary
Easterday, Robert
"Bob"
8/14/1934 - 9/5/2019
Pharmacist

Robert Rundall Easterday of Ft. Lupton, CO passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019. He was 85 years old. He was born on August 14, 1934 in Cedar Rapids, IA. Robert and Alice M. Stenzel met at Franklin High school and were married on December 26, 1954. Bob went on to earn a Pharmacy Degree from the University of Iowa.
His passions in life were his family, friends, faith, and service to the community.
Robert is survived by his wife Alice and his four children, Ken Easterday of Thornton, Kathy Easterday of Centennial, Karen Karns of Aurora, Kim Easterday-McPadden of Grand Junction, 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Monday, September 9th at 2 pm at Ft. Lupton First United Methodist Church. Memorial donations may be made to the Ft. Lupton First United Methodist Church stained-glass window fund.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.