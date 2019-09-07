|
|
Easterday, Robert
"Bob"
8/14/1934 - 9/5/2019
Pharmacist
Robert Rundall Easterday of Ft. Lupton, CO passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019. He was 85 years old. He was born on August 14, 1934 in Cedar Rapids, IA. Robert and Alice M. Stenzel met at Franklin High school and were married on December 26, 1954. Bob went on to earn a Pharmacy Degree from the University of Iowa.
His passions in life were his family, friends, faith, and service to the community.
Robert is survived by his wife Alice and his four children, Ken Easterday of Thornton, Kathy Easterday of Centennial, Karen Karns of Aurora, Kim Easterday-McPadden of Grand Junction, 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Monday, September 9th at 2 pm at Ft. Lupton First United Methodist Church. Memorial donations may be made to the Ft. Lupton First United Methodist Church stained-glass window fund.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 7, 2019