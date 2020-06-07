Guinn, Robert Eugene
03/16/1926 - 06/03/2020
Gene is survived by his son, Perry, and daughter, Candace Gerlach (Dale), as well as 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Roberta. For more information, visit www.olingerhampdenmortuary.com
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 7, 2020.