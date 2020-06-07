Neugebauer, SR., Robert F.
1936 - 2020
passed away on May 27. He is survived by his loving wife, Marlene, sister Carol (Richard) Anderson and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Robert F. Neugebauer, Jr.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 7, 2020.