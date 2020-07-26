Farley, Robert
Bob
February 15, 1936 - July 12, 2020
Bob passed away peacefully July 12, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Judy, 3 children, 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Born in Jackson Michigan, he held a lifelong passion for the University of Michigan and its athletics. He committed his life to local governments as a city manager and metropolitan planning and administration, including 29 years as Executive Director of the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG). He served on a host of committees and boards and was recognized nationally as a pioneer with regional councils. On his retirement, the Denver Post referred to him as "the great persuader".
For full obituary please visit allstatescremation.com
.