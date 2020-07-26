1/1
Robert Farley
1936 - 2020
Farley, Robert
Bob
February 15, 1936 - July 12, 2020

Bob passed away peacefully July 12, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Judy, 3 children, 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Born in Jackson Michigan, he held a lifelong passion for the University of Michigan and its athletics. He committed his life to local governments as a city manager and metropolitan planning and administration, including 29 years as Executive Director of the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG). He served on a host of committees and boards and was recognized nationally as a pioneer with regional councils. On his retirement, the Denver Post referred to him as "the great persuader".
For full obituary please visit allstatescremation.com.


Published in Denver Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
