Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Amicis in Wheat Ridge
4300 Wadsworth Blvd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Fedel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Fedel


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Fedel Obituary
Fedel, Robert
"Bob"
March 2, 1930 - June 25, 2019

Bob Fedel of the Denver & Aurora areas departed on June 25th. Father to 4 girls: Sherrill Schell, Judi Hartwick, Kam (Kathy) Snyder and Theresa Fedel. Grandchildren: Jeffery, Jason, Jared and Tiare. Great-grandchildren: Archer, Griffin, Orin & Jasmin. A celebration of a wonderful life filled with love will be held at his favorite restaurant, Amicis in Wheat Ridge, 4300 Wadsworth Blvd. on June 30th from 3 till 6.
Published in Denver Post from June 26 to June 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.