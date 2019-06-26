|
Fedel, Robert
"Bob"
March 2, 1930 - June 25, 2019
Bob Fedel of the Denver & Aurora areas departed on June 25th. Father to 4 girls: Sherrill Schell, Judi Hartwick, Kam (Kathy) Snyder and Theresa Fedel. Grandchildren: Jeffery, Jason, Jared and Tiare. Great-grandchildren: Archer, Griffin, Orin & Jasmin. A celebration of a wonderful life filled with love will be held at his favorite restaurant, Amicis in Wheat Ridge, 4300 Wadsworth Blvd. on June 30th from 3 till 6.
Published in Denver Post from June 26 to June 30, 2019