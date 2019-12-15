|
|
Graham, Robert
1922 - 2019
Robert Stuart Graham was born in Glenwood Springs on December 22, 1922. He died peacefully at home in Denver on December 7. He was predeceased by his sister Alice Graham in 2000, and his brother Harold. He spent so much time with the Young and Corlett families that he was named an honorary Corlett. Elizabeth Corlett Sweeney and her family will miss him dearly.
Bob took the train from his home in Canon City to CU Boulder, graduating in 1943 with a BS in Finance, Phi Beta Kappa. After a year of working for GE, he came to Denver where he worked for 33 years in various management roles at the Denver Extension Center, which later became the University of Colorado Denver. He was Director of Business Services for CU Boulder and CU Denver. He expanded the continuing education programs and served as president of the Colorado Council of Continuing Education.
He was an avid skier into his 80's. He helped start the Friends of Contemporary Art and supported the Denver Art Museum and the Kirkland Museum. He was a fixture at performances by the Colorado Symphony, Central City Opera, Opera Colorado and Friends of Chamber Music all of which he generously supported. He established The Robert Stuart Graham Scholarship Fund to assist undergraduate students. Decades from now his legacy will live on thanks to bequests to support the opera program at CU Boulder and scholarships at CU Denver.
No memorial service is planned. Donations can be made to the Robert S. Graham Fund for Opera Fund online at www.giving.cu.edu/RobertGraham or check payable to the CU Foundation PO Box 17126, Denver, CO 80217-9155.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 15, 2019