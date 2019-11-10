|
Biegel, Robert H.
May 24, 1928 - October 10, 2019
Robert "Bud" Biegel was born to parents Robert E. Biegel and Lorraine B. (Hitt) Biegel in Denver, Colorado and passed away in Venice, Florida at his winter home for the past 16 years. His lifelong love for baseball began at an early age when in empty lots across the city friendships were forged among boys that played ball every waking hour after school and during summer. His early inspiration as a catcher is attributed to Tarzan, his Saint Bernard who would sit behind home plate and catch the balls missed by swinging batters. Bud played ball from Little League through high school, improving in both his throwing arm and his batting ability. Graduating from South High School in 1946, he served with the Army's 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, playing on the Division baseball team with such notables as Bennett Flowers. Afterwards, he returned home to attend the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley playing in two College World Series in Omaha while earning a bachelor's degree in Education. He subsequently attended University of Denver and obtained his master's degree in Education, which launched his 35-year career as a top-notch educator in the Denver Unified School District. Baseball remained his main love even after he retired. He played in the Men's Senior Baseball League, traveling to Arizona to play as one of the oldest members until his early 70's.
Bud's kindness and sense of humor will long be remembered by all who knew and loved him. He cared deeply for animals and avidly supported their welfare and fair treatment. Bud could tell a joke about any topic you gave him, and his blue eyes sparkled playfully every time he delivered a punchline. The article in the Westword newspaper is a wonderful testimony to the love and respect of those who knew him (https://www.westword.com/news/the-game-is-catching-5053892). He was a legend among his fellow baseball players for his abilities and passion for baseball that followed him into his senior years.
Bud is preceded in death by his father, mother, stepfather George Pokorny, and half-brothers Ramon Pokorny and George Pokorny, Jr. He is survived by his partner of 44 years, Beverly Defalco, sister-in-law Sharon Pokorny, and five nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Bud's life will be held for friends and family at a date to be determined in the spring. Memorial donations may be made in Bud's name to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (http://secure.aspca.org/). Condolences can be left at http://www.farleyfuneralhome.com/obituary/robert-biegel/.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 10, 2019