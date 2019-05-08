|
|
Cuje, Robert H
Robert H Cuje passed away May 1st. He is survived by his children Kerry Rapson, Bob Cuje and Brian Cuje. Grandchildren Jennifer Garcia, Chris Goudy, Elizabeth Heims, Lauren Cuje, Kara Sjolin, Michael Cuje, Meredith Cuje and Graham Cuje. Great grandchildren Colby and Camryn Garcia, Makenna Goudy, Vivienne and Holden Heims. Robert was married to Patricia Cuje for 62 years. Native of White Plains, N.Y. Robert served in World War ll. He attended the University of Buffalo and Harvard Graduate School. He joined Johns-Manville in 1954 as a salesman and ended his career as Executive Vice President 1985. He served on many Boards including Wells Fargo, United Bank, and First Interstate Bank. His passions included his friends and family, the stock market, golf, and traveling. Donations may be directed to Catholic Charities of Denver (ccdenver.org). Robert will be honored in a private family service.
Published in Denver Post on May 8, 2019