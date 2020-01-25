Denver Post Obituaries
Robert H. "Bob" Kelly


1931 - 2020
Robert H. "Bob" Kelly Obituary
Kelly, Robert H. "Bob"
Sept. 26, 1931 - Jan. 21, 2020

Survived by wife Donna of 70 years; children Cherryl (George) Leone, Bob (Mary Kay), Rich, Mike (Cyndi), Dan (Lisa), Jim; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother Pat (Jackie), brother-in-law Joe (Kim) Williams; numerous nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by son Dave; grandson Steven; siblings Mick, Charlie, Mary Ann, John. Born in Denver of an Irish immigrant father Ed and devoted mother Gertrude. After graduating from Annunciation High School he married his high school sweetheart, Donna Williams. He worked hard to raise seven children, and was a self-made man. Bob became the owner of Cock's Clark Photo Engraving. He was an active member of St. James Catholic Church and parishioner of Notre Dame Catholic Church, an avid bowler, golfer and long-time member of Pinehurst Country Club. He courageously battled pancreatic cancer for over three years. Funeral Mass Wed. 01/29/20, 11:00 am, Notre Dame Catholic Church, 2190 S. Sheridan Blvd. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers donations to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org.
Published in Denver Post from Jan. 25 to Jan. 28, 2020
