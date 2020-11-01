1/1
Robert "Bob" Hartmann
1932 - 2020
Hartmann, Robert "Bob"

Robert "Bob" Hartmann, age 87, died peacefully in his sleep in Lafayette, CO on October 16th, 2020, of natural causes. Bob was born October 18th,1932 in Toledo, Ohio. Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years Betty Hartmann; children Tom Hartmann (Carla Hartmann), Sonya Harr and Diana Hartmann; brother Karl Hartmann (Linda Hartmann); 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Lucius and Cora Hartmann; sister Phyllis Ann Hartmann. Bob's final resting place will be at Olinger Crown Hill Cemetery in Lakewood, CO. A gathering for a Celebration of Life will be held in the summer. This will allow us to celebrate him outdoors safely due to the pandemic. Donations may be made in Bob's memory to: Alzheimer's Association of Colorado.




Published in Denver Post from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6, 2020.
