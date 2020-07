I could never have asked for a better brother-in-law. What a great guy! Loved his family and loved his friends. He was born in "that state up north" but they moved to Columbus when he was a young boy. He grew up in Clintonville and, although he moved to Denver after graduation from OSU, he always loved coming back to visit with extended family and friends. Many considered him the "one man welcoming committee" when returning for his North High School Class of 1957 reunions. He will be missed.

