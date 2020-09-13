1/1
Robert Herbert Shikes
1937 - 2020
Shikes, Robert Herbert

Robert "Bob" Herbert Shikes passed away September 7, 2020. He is survived by his marvelous and loving wife, Patricia, children Sarah and Jonathan, grandchildren Abbie and Ben, along with cousins, nieces, nephew, extended family, colleagues and friends. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. July 1, 1937, Bob attended Brooklyn College and NYU's medical school. There, he helped pay his way through school by routinely beating his roommate and future brother-in-law Robert Gordon at Gin Rummy. Bob and Patty were married in Pittsburgh in 1963, shortly before Bob was conscripted into the U.S. Army as a physician. In 1965, they moved to Denver, Colorado, where Bob became a pathologist and professor at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. He remained there until retirement in 2007, leaving behind a stellar academic career and a legion of charmed students. An author and historian, Bob was a sought after lecturer and published two histories of CU's medical school, and his own project, "Rocky Mountain Medicine." He was a voracious collector of western history books and medical history artifacts which he donated to libraries and museums in Denver. He loved Chinese food, water coloring, Agatha Christie novels, National Parks, Colorado hiking, persimmons, wildflowers, opera, silly jokes, and holidays with his family. His love, support and sense of humor will be sorely missed.




Published in Denver Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monarch Society
1534 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
(303) 837-8712
Memories & Condolences
September 12, 2020
We loved our times together from 1967 on. So many wonderful times together in Denver and even in Crested Butte. And our daughters accidentally met and became close friends! We will miss you, Bob! And love to Patty.
Deanna and John Warren
Friend
September 12, 2020
A true gentleman of a doctor and an inspiration to me personally.
Scott Lucia
September 12, 2020
Wonderful teacher, warm caring colleague. You will be remembered my friend
David Orlicky
Student
September 12, 2020
So man from the department of Pathology remember Bob and were sad to hear about his passing. These include, but are not limited to, Drs. Steve Anderson, David Orlicky, Carlene Cool, Scott Lucia, Ruben Tuder, Bette DeMasters, Steve Nordeen, as do former members Bob Low and John Lehman. The latter notes that

"He was an integral component of the department during my tenure (1970-1985) in the department and school. He was the pediatric pathologist and head of the path course for many years and was responsible for many of the innovations in the path course. He was also an accomplished historian, responsible for 2 editions of the history of the University of Colorado School of Medicine (Centennial & Millennial) with Henry Claman and a book entitled “Rocky Mountain Medicine”. I enjoyed many discussions with Bob an NYU graduate regarding his and my interest in the early science of medicine and pathology." Others also recall his book on the history of the School and his teaching contributions to residents.
Bette DeMasters
Coworker
September 11, 2020
Dearest Patty, Jonathan and Sarah, we just read Bob’s obituary and the only addition we would make is his how sweet and kind he was.
Les and Maureen Shapiro
Family
