So man from the department of Pathology remember Bob and were sad to hear about his passing. These include, but are not limited to, Drs. Steve Anderson, David Orlicky, Carlene Cool, Scott Lucia, Ruben Tuder, Bette DeMasters, Steve Nordeen, as do former members Bob Low and John Lehman. The latter notes that



"He was an integral component of the department during my tenure (1970-1985) in the department and school. He was the pediatric pathologist and head of the path course for many years and was responsible for many of the innovations in the path course. He was also an accomplished historian, responsible for 2 editions of the history of the University of Colorado School of Medicine (Centennial & Millennial) with Henry Claman and a book entitled “Rocky Mountain Medicine”. I enjoyed many discussions with Bob an NYU graduate regarding his and my interest in the early science of medicine and pathology." Others also recall his book on the history of the School and his teaching contributions to residents.

Bette DeMasters

Coworker