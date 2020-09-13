Shikes, Robert Herbert
Robert "Bob" Herbert Shikes passed away September 7, 2020. He is survived by his marvelous and loving wife, Patricia, children Sarah and Jonathan, grandchildren Abbie and Ben, along with cousins, nieces, nephew, extended family, colleagues and friends. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. July 1, 1937, Bob attended Brooklyn College and NYU's medical school. There, he helped pay his way through school by routinely beating his roommate and future brother-in-law Robert Gordon at Gin Rummy. Bob and Patty were married in Pittsburgh in 1963, shortly before Bob was conscripted into the U.S. Army as a physician. In 1965, they moved to Denver, Colorado, where Bob became a pathologist and professor at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. He remained there until retirement in 2007, leaving behind a stellar academic career and a legion of charmed students. An author and historian, Bob was a sought after lecturer and published two histories of CU's medical school, and his own project, "Rocky Mountain Medicine." He was a voracious collector of western history books and medical history artifacts which he donated to libraries and museums in Denver. He loved Chinese food, water coloring, Agatha Christie novels, National Parks, Colorado hiking, persimmons, wildflowers, opera, silly jokes, and holidays with his family. His love, support and sense of humor will be sorely missed.