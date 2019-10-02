|
|
Holmes, Robert
January 4, 1927 - September 27, 2019
Robert passed away peacefully Friday September 27th surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Marathon, Iowa then later moved to Denver, Colorado. Robert was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Memorial Service Friday, October 4, 2019, 11am, Christ the King Lutheran Church, 2300 S. Patton Crt., Denver. Private committal Fort Logan National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ the King Memorial Fund. Please share condolences at HoranCares.com
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 2, 2019