|
|
Von Hoene, Robert James
August 30, 1963 - November 13, 2019
Robert James (Bob) Von Hoene, 56, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Bob was born to parents Robert and Sally Von Hoene on August 30, 1963, in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. Bob graduated from West Virginia Wesleyan College, where he was a member of Chi Phi Fraternity, and San Diego State University with an MBA in International Business. He was a Vice President of Community Lending at US Bank for ten years.
Bob married Karen Wing on November 24, 1995. They met in San Diego, California, where they lived until 2007. They have two children, Jackson (Jack) Ellis Von Hoene, 19, and Anna Claire Von Hoene, 17. Jack is a sophomore at the University of Colorado, Boulder, and Anna is completing her senior year of high school. Their family also includes rescue dogs Buddy and Baxter.
Bob will be remembered for many things, including his love of sports - illustrated by his ever-present Pittsburgh Pirates hat, his penchant for wearing shorts in any weather, his love of the Grateful Dead - knowing every lyric by heart and seeing them in various iterations over one hundred times, and for being a constant and voracious reader. He also loved the yearly family trips visiting national parks throughout the country. Bob was also a dedicated and tireless professional, spending countless hours working to support his family, but with a passion for his work of financing affordable housing. Those who worked with Bob could depend on him to bring humor to their days and appreciated him for his tremendous efforts and commitment. But, more than anything else, Bob will be remembered for the love he shared with his family and friends. The warmth of his smile, his quick wit and self-deprecating humor, his positive attitude, his distinctive laugh and joy and appreciation for life will be missed by all who knew him.
Bob is survived by his sister Laura Von Hoene Hanff, her husband Geoff, and their children Drew, Alec and Teddy; brother David Von Hoene, his wife Stephanie, and their daughter Emily; and sister-in-law Paula Von Hoene and her children Carter and Kelly. He is also survived by in-laws Dale and Mary Ann Wing, Les and Treasa Wing and family, Marilee Wing, Peggy Stramel, and Amy Wing. He was predeceased by parents Robert and Sally Von Hoene and brother Michael Von Hoene.
A memorial ceremony in celebration of Bob's life will be held after the New Year. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to honor his life are asked to make donations to local charities that support housing for the homeless and those in need - a cause Bob was dedicated to both personally and professionally.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 27, 2019