Scott, Robert Jerome
11/21/1940 - 04/20/2020
Robert "Bob" Jerome Scott, 79, passed away peacefully on April 20th. Born on November 21, 1940 in Milwaukee, WI to Marie McGrath and Otto Scott. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of forty years, Lila Scott, and his four children, Katie Scott, Wendy Barker and Noah Scott of Colorado, and David (Catherine) Scott. His family also includes four grandchildren: Trista and Jared Lick, and Huntley and Ginny Barker. Bob is also survived by his two brothers Roger (Mary) Scott and Kevin (Kathy) Scott, and his extended family. For full obituary, please visit HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on May 3, 2020.