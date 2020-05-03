Robert Jerome Scott
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott, Robert Jerome
11/21/1940 - 04/20/2020

Robert "Bob" Jerome Scott, 79, passed away peacefully on April 20th. Born on November 21, 1940 in Milwaukee, WI to Marie McGrath and Otto Scott. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of forty years, Lila Scott, and his four children, Katie Scott, Wendy Barker and Noah Scott of Colorado, and David (Catherine) Scott. His family also includes four grandchildren: Trista and Jared Lick, and Huntley and Ginny Barker. Bob is also survived by his two brothers Roger (Mary) Scott and Kevin (Kathy) Scott, and his extended family. For full obituary, please visit HoranCares.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty
5303 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO 80122
(303) 221-0030
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved