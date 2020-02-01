|
Jenk, Robert John "Bob"
72, passed away of natural causes on Jan. 23, 2020 in Golden, Colorado. Celebration of Life will be held at his home on Feb. 8, 2020. His final resting place will be in Clinton, IA. Bob was born in Chicago, IL to John & Ruth Jenk (Gandrup) on July 5, 1947. He graduated from Lyons Township H.S. in 1965. Then graduated from Drake University as a Registered Pharmacist in 1970. Bob was involved in Mile High Singles Club & Up the Creek Ski & Rec Club. Survived by his son, Ryan Jenk (Sarah), daughter Molly Port (Martin); granddaughter, Laynie, grandsons, Brody, Kaiden, Asher, and Emmett. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, John & Ruth Jenk.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 1, 2020