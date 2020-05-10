Naughton, Robert Joseph
June 1, 1936 - May 1, 2020
"I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live." John 11:25
Robert Joseph Naughton was born in Brooklyn, NY on June 1, 1936 and passed away on May 1, 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand. Robert's predeceased parents were Patrick Naughton and Edith Cushing of Brooklyn, NY. Robert is survived by two sons: Kevin (Lakewood, CO) and Jim (Bangkok, Thailand), their respective wives: Adelaide and Mod, four grandchildren: Patrick, Angela, George of Lakewood, CO, Ripley of Bangkok, and brother Donald (Chiang Mai, Thailand).
Robert served in the US Navy from 1955 to 1961. He was an Airman on the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt CVA-42 Aircraft Carrier. He served overseas and in the reserves. He was a New York City police officer for 20 years (1959 to 1979). He served in the NYPD mounted unit and retired with full pension and benefits.
He passed away peacefully with family nearby. He is sorely missed.
The family celebrated Robert's life during the private viewing, Mass, and burial ceremony held in Bangkok shortly after his passing.
The family requests any memorial donations be sent to the American Cancer Society.
Published in Denver Post on May 10, 2020.