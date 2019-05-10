Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Barton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert K. Barton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert K. Barton Obituary
Barton, Robert K.

Bob, 62, passed away on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at his home in Westminster, CO.
He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio to Jo Ann & Lowell Barton, Sr. During his 40 year career, he served in the Air Force and worked for McDonnell Douglas Corp., IBM Corp, AT&T Corp and Level 3 Communications.
His hobbies include being a private pilot, fast cars, motorcycles, watching football and music of all kinds. He played chess, golf, and enjoyed photography. He loved traveling to places like Canada, Maine, Alaska, Hawaii, Spain, Thailand, and Italy.
He is survived by his wife, Louise, daughter Allison; son Casey (Teresa); grandson Kekoa; 3 brothers; 2 sisters; 16 nieces & nephews, and 9 great nephews and nieces. A celebration of life to honor him was held on March 30, 2019.
Published in Denver Post from May 10 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.