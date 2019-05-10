|
Barton, Robert K.
Bob, 62, passed away on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at his home in Westminster, CO.
He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio to Jo Ann & Lowell Barton, Sr. During his 40 year career, he served in the Air Force and worked for McDonnell Douglas Corp., IBM Corp, AT&T Corp and Level 3 Communications.
His hobbies include being a private pilot, fast cars, motorcycles, watching football and music of all kinds. He played chess, golf, and enjoyed photography. He loved traveling to places like Canada, Maine, Alaska, Hawaii, Spain, Thailand, and Italy.
He is survived by his wife, Louise, daughter Allison; son Casey (Teresa); grandson Kekoa; 3 brothers; 2 sisters; 16 nieces & nephews, and 9 great nephews and nieces. A celebration of life to honor him was held on March 30, 2019.
Published in Denver Post from May 10 to May 12, 2019