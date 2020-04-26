Kingery, Robert Karl 7/16/1938 - 4/16/2020 Karl Kingery, PE, passed away on April 16, 2020 at the age of 81. A native of Denver, he met the love of his life, Mary Lou (Buck) Kingery, at East High School in 1953, and they married in 1960. He earned his BS in Mechanical Engineering at Stanford University in 1961. After graduating from Stanford, he and Mary Lou moved to Ft. Sill, OK, where he was a first lieutenant in the army. In 1963 Karl joined Martin Marietta in Littleton. While working and raising a family, Karl earned his MS in Mechanical Engineering at CU. He also earned his private pilot's license during this time. During his career at Martin Marietta, he was transferred twice to Seattle to work on the Viking Lander, and because of his work on that project, Karl's signature can be found on Mars. The majority of the remainder of his career, Karl worked in defense systems on classified projects. He retired in 1998. Karl was, above all else, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, who taught by his example the qualities of honesty, humor, and love. Karl was passionate about cars and was a long-time member of the Rocky Mountain Saab Club. He also enjoyed singing in local chorales; skiing, snowshoeing and hiking in his beloved Rocky Mountains; traveling to all 50 states in the USA and to 52 countries and all seven continents; trap shooting; and the Rotary Club. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; his sons, Robert (Barbara) Kingery of Helena, MT; Ronald (Nichi) Kingery of Castle Rock; daughter, Marnie (Michael) Rocklin of Highlands Ranch; grandchildren: Karl Kingery III, Clint Kingery, Hugh Kingery, Julianne Kingery, Dax Kingery, Ben Rocklin, and Maia Rocklin; and brother, Hugh (Urling) Kingery of Franktown. Due to coronavirus restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to place a park bench in Karl's honor. Please make donations to South Suburban Parks & Recreation, Memo: Kingery. The family will collect all donations at Mary Lou Kingery, P. O. Box 501, Littleton, CO 80160-0501. Donations are tax deductible.

