Presentation of Our Lady Chr
665 Irving St
Denver, CO 80204
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Presentation of Our Lady Catholic Church
695 Julian Street
Denver, CO
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Presentation of Our Lady Catholic Church
695 Julian Street
Denver, CO
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Presentation of Our Lady Catholic Church
695 Julian Street
Denver, CO
Interment
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Ft. Logan
Stage A , 3698 S. Sheridan Blvd.
Denver, CO
Robert Keith Thyfault


1925 - 2019
Robert Keith Thyfault Obituary
Thyfault, Robert Keith
7/14/1925 - 6/20/2019

R. Keith (93) of Denver, passed away at home, the result of Alzheimer's. Born in Zurich, Kansas, World War II Veteran, Navy. Retired (Colo. So./ Burlington No.) Railroad. Preceded in death by his wife Ruth (Root) Thyfault & 1 Granddaughter. Survived by 5 children, Mariruth (aka Marty) Lorraine, Keith D., Michelle Manchego, Scott C., and Tracey (Greg) Gonzales; 6 Grandchildren & 8 Great Grandchildren. Viewing 6 pm, Rosary 7 pm WED.7/10; Burial Mass 10 am TH. 7/11; at Presentation of Our Lady Catholic Church 695 Julian Street Denver, CO. Interment at Ft. Logan at 12 pm , Stage A , 3698 S. Sheridan Blvd., Denver, CO.
Published in Denver Post from June 30 to July 7, 2019
