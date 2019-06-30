|
|
Thyfault, Robert Keith
7/14/1925 - 6/20/2019
R. Keith (93) of Denver, passed away at home, the result of Alzheimer's. Born in Zurich, Kansas, World War II Veteran, Navy. Retired (Colo. So./ Burlington No.) Railroad. Preceded in death by his wife Ruth (Root) Thyfault & 1 Granddaughter. Survived by 5 children, Mariruth (aka Marty) Lorraine, Keith D., Michelle Manchego, Scott C., and Tracey (Greg) Gonzales; 6 Grandchildren & 8 Great Grandchildren. Viewing 6 pm, Rosary 7 pm WED.7/10; Burial Mass 10 am TH. 7/11; at Presentation of Our Lady Catholic Church 695 Julian Street Denver, CO. Interment at Ft. Logan at 12 pm , Stage A , 3698 S. Sheridan Blvd., Denver, CO.
Published in Denver Post from June 30 to July 7, 2019