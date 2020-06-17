Kiepert, Robert
09/05/1946 - 05/31/2020
Robert Thomas "Bob" Kiepert, was born in Milwaukee, WI to Orville and Norma (Williams) Kiepert, Bob went to be with the Lord early Sunday morning after a 13-year journey with Alzheimer's. He died at home with Margie, his wife of 50 years, at his side. Bob is survived by one son, Benjamin, and brothers Jim and John. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mike. The family wishes to express great gratitude to the staff of The Denver Hospice for their wonderful care and support of the family for the past six months. For a full obituary please visit www.Horancares.com.
Published in Denver Post from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.