Robert Kiepert
1946 - 2020
Kiepert, Robert
09/05/1946 - 05/31/2020

Robert Thomas "Bob" Kiepert, was born in Milwaukee, WI to Orville and Norma (Williams) Kiepert, Bob went to be with the Lord early Sunday morning after a 13-year journey with Alzheimer's. He died at home with Margie, his wife of 50 years, at his side. Bob is survived by one son, Benjamin, and brothers Jim and John. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mike. The family wishes to express great gratitude to the staff of The Denver Hospice for their wonderful care and support of the family for the past six months. For a full obituary please visit www.Horancares.com.




Published in Denver Post from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
