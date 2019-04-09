|
Kniss, Robert
Robert L. Kniss, 93, of Aurora, a retired teacher and church musician died Friday, April 5, 2019.
Mr. Kniss was born on December 10, 1925 in Los Angeles. He graduated from Occidental College, studied at the Iliff School of Theology, was ordained a Deacon in the Methodist Church and received a Master's Degree in language, education and counseling from the University of Denver.
Bob served in the 97th Division during World War II in Germany and after the war in Japan. He married Juanita Gamble Fouche on June 30, 1963. Juanita died in November, 2013. Bob was an organist and choir director for three Denver churches-Kirk of Bonnie Brae, Christ Church Methodist and Park Hill Congregational. He was a life time member of the American Guild of Organists and on two occasions served terms as Dean of the Chapter. He also taught music and foreign languages and was a counselor in the Denver Public Schools. His hobbies were music, languages and world travel.
He is survived by his two children, Pamela of Aurora, CO and Rex of Indian Hills, CO; and nieces and nephews who reside in California.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11th, 5:00-8:00pm, Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 11150 E. Dartmouth Ave., Aurora, CO 80014. Funeral Service at St. John's Cathedral in Denver at a later date and time.
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019