McAtee, Robert L.
Robert L. McAtee, age 72, passed away March 12, 2019. Robert was born August 25, 1946. Throughout life Robert was an avid writer, he was a member of High Country Haiku, part of the Haiku Society of America. He organized a national group for the U.S. Forest Service for people with disabilities, and was a leader of an epilepsy support group. Robert's hobbies included hiking and traveling. He is survived by his wife Susan; son Sean McAtee and daughter Sheila McAtee and siblings: Kelly (Mary) McAtee, Patty (Dan) Mohrman and Karen (Anthony) Picanzo. Private services were held. Donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 17, 2019