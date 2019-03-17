Denver Post Obituaries
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
(303) 233-4611
Robert McAtee
Robert L. McAtee


Robert L. McAtee


1946 - 2019
Robert L. McAtee Obituary
McAtee, Robert L.

Robert L. McAtee, age 72, passed away March 12, 2019. Robert was born August 25, 1946. Throughout life Robert was an avid writer, he was a member of High Country Haiku, part of the Haiku Society of America. He organized a national group for the U.S. Forest Service for people with disabilities, and was a leader of an epilepsy support group. Robert's hobbies included hiking and traveling. He is survived by his wife Susan; son Sean McAtee and daughter Sheila McAtee and siblings: Kelly (Mary) McAtee, Patty (Dan) Mohrman and Karen (Anthony) Picanzo. Private services were held. Donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 17, 2019
