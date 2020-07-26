Montgomery, Robert L.



Robert L. Montgomery, 87, of Arvada passed away on July 20 at his home. Born on July 15, 1933 in Grand Island, Nebraska he was the son of Dayton Oscar and Lillian Lucille (Reams) Montgomery. Bob married Carolyn Dreblow on Jan. 3, 1953 and shared 52 years of marriage until her passing in 2004. Bob joined the Colorado State Patrol in June 1959 after serving in the U.S. Navy in Korea. He retired with 30 years of service as a Captain in 1989 and remained active in transportation safety with Leprino Foods and the Center for Transportation Safety. He will be remembered for his dedication to what was right, his sense of humor and compassion. A Celebration of Robert's life will be held at a later date. He is survived by three children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.





