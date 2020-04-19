Weiner, Robert L. Robert Lester Weiner was born to Charles and Mildred Weiner on November 11, 1926. He attended Denver public schools and graduated from North High School in 1944, valedictorian of his class. He briefly attended the University of Colorado but was inducted into the United States Army in the Fall of 1944 and served in the Philippine Islands. Following discharge from the army, he attended Baylor University and the University of Colorado, studying a premedical curriculum. Admitted to the University of Colorado School of Medicine in 1948, he earned his M.D. in 1952. He married Dora Weidenbaum in 1951 and they raised three daughters. Dr. Weiner completed a residency in Ophthalmology at Wayne State University Hospital in Detroit, Michigan, earned his Board Certification in Ophthalmology, and returned to Denver where he practiced his specialty for over 25 years. He married Deborah Merrill in 1979. Dr. Weiner retired from active practice in 1986 and pursued his interests in home and family, travel, fly fishing, and gardening. In 2005 he published a novel entitled "Driven" fictionalizing his experiences in the army and medical school. Drawing on his training in anatomy, he pursued an interest in sculpting the human body. Dr. Weiner was preceded in death by his parents and brother Howard. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, daughters Debra Weiner (Hillel Weinberg), Laurie Yeager, and Janet (Sandy) Rudolph, two granddaughters, one great granddaughter, a niece, two nephews, and several cousins. Dr. Weiner died on April 13, 2020 after a long illness. Interment will be at Fort Logan National Military Cemetery and will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to the University of Colorado School of Medicine Class of 1952 Endowment, the Alzheimer's Association, or a charity of your choice.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 19, 2020.