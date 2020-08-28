1/1
Robert Lane White
1938 - 2020
White, Robert Lane
Jan. 14, 1938 - Aug. 21, 2020

MINING JOURNALIST. Lane's career took him from Iceland to India, Australia to Africa, China to Mexico, and beyond. Former European and Managing Editor, Engineering and Mining Journal; publications director, Mining Engineering, SME; active in Mining Hall of Fame and International Precious Metals Institute. Received Lifetime Achievement Award for "Dedication and Support Towards the Advancement of the Mining Industry." Served with US Army in Panama following training at Army Language Institute in Monterey. Full obituary at MonarchSociety.




Published in Denver Post from Aug. 28 to Sep. 6, 2020.
