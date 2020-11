Laughlin, Robert

Bob

11/17/1949 - 10/30/2020



Musician and owner of Acoustic Music Revival Music Store and gathering place in Englewood, CO passed at home with family and friends on this full moon Halloween. He is survived by his wife Shawn and daughter Molly and son Brett.

He influence many lives through his music and friendship and the community he created for them. He will be missed by all.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store