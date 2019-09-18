|
Leatherwood, Robert
Bob Leatherwood,
78, of Denver, passed away on September 16, 2019. A longtime Colorado resident and dedicated public school finance administrator, he was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He will be remembered for his love of backpacking, trout fishing, and table tennis. Bob is survived by his wife, Teddy Leatherwood; daughters, Kelly Leatherwood and Stacy Buchanan; and four grandsons, Zane, Tyler, Max, and Connor. Full obituary can be found at www.HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 18 to Sept. 25, 2019