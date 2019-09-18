Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Aurora, CO 80014
(303) 745-4418
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Leatherwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Leatherwood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Leatherwood Obituary
Leatherwood, Robert
"Bob"

Bob Leatherwood,
78, of Denver, passed away on September 16, 2019. A longtime Colorado resident and dedicated public school finance administrator, he was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He will be remembered for his love of backpacking, trout fishing, and table tennis. Bob is survived by his wife, Teddy Leatherwood; daughters, Kelly Leatherwood and Stacy Buchanan; and four grandsons, Zane, Tyler, Max, and Connor. Full obituary can be found at www.HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 18 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
Download Now