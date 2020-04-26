Martin, Robert Lee 11/4/1938 - 4/15/2020 Robert Lee Martin was born on November 4, 1938 in Pueblo, CO. Robert grew up in Pueblo and spent many summers in Lawrence, KS. Robert was an extraordinary artist. At the age of 22, Robert married Claudine M. Brooks in 1960. During that marriage they had two children. During the later years Robert spent his life in Los Angeles California and then moved to Colorado. During his time in Colorado he married Gladys Crews on September 12, 1987. He leaves behind his daughter, Zanetta Jackson-Smith (Michael Smith), six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and other extended family members. He is preceded in death by his son Robert Earl Martin, his mother Dorothy Williams and his wife Gladys Martin.

