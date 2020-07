Johnson, Robert Leonard11/22/1939 - 7/3/2020Robert Johnson, 80, of Clearwater, Florida, formerly of Denver, Colorado, died July 3, 2020.Born in Brush, Colorado, raised on the family ranch in Fort Morgan, Colorado, and a graduate of Fort Morgan High School, Bob was a meat cutter with grocery chain King Soopers in Denver, Colorado until his retirement at age 52 with 33 years service. Bob and his husband relocated to Florida in 1999.Bob had a passion for gardening, home remodeling, creating stained glass, helping others, and a love for his dogs over the years, including Shotze, Baijon, Galen, Jackson and Denver. One of Bob's greatest joys was to become a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather (Great Papa).Bob is survived by his beloved husband of over 40 years, Ray Bailey, of Clearwater FL; daughter Carol (Chris) White of Sandusky OH; daughter-in-law Donna Johnson of Orange City FL; two granddaughters Lori (William Boyd) Johnson, of Springfield MO, and Kelsey White, of Nashville TN; two grandsons Curt Johnson, of Orange City FL; and Grant White, of Sandusky OH; two great-granddaughters Ella Rose Boyd and Alayna Rae Boyd, of Springfield MO; two brothers Howard "Bud" Johnson of Fort Morgan CO; Ronald (Gloria) Johnson of Greeley CO; sister Dalene (Daryl) Schump of Greeley CO; three brothers-in-law Jason (Misty) Bailey Sr. of Webb City MO, Michael (Carla) Bailey of Leesville LA; Grady Bailey of Biloxi MS; sister-in-law Tammy Bailey of Biloxi MS; eight nephews Jarrod (Andrea) Johnson, Jeffrey (Nick Francone) Johnson, Tracy Lind, Ricky (Stacy) Lind, Sean (Tara) Bailey, Jason Bailey Jr., Blake Bailey, and Ace Bailey; and three nieces Tammy Smith, Katelynn (Joe) Mock, and Hannah Bailey.Bob was preceded in death by his parents Dale and Margie (Hall) Johnson; daughter Lorraine Louise Johnson; and two sons Richard Dale Johnson, and Robert John Johnson.No services will be held. Burial at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver CO, will be scheduled at a later date. For online condolences, please visit: www.MossFeasterClearwater.com