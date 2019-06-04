|
|
Corrales, Robert M.
Robert M. Corrales passed away peacefully at Swedish Medical Center the evening of Monday, May 6, 2019, at the age of 71 in the presence of his family. He was winning the battle with lymphoma cancer but succumbed to other complications that began late last year.
He is preceded in death by his father, Lupe and mother, Ruth A. Corrales. He is survived by his sister, Marianne (Larry) Valtakis, brother, Daniel, nephew, Charles, and great nephew, Jesse, all of Denver. The family had lived on W. College Avenue since 1953.
Born in Trinidad, Colorado January 14, 1948, he attended All Saints Catholic school, Mullen high school and graduated with a degree in Chinese history from Colorado University where he played baseball on scholarship. Working various jobs in California, he returned to Colorado and began working for the Jefferson County Clerk and Recorders office in 1994 staying 23-years, retiring in 2017 to help care for his ailing mother. He was a great co-worker, friend, brother and uncle who will be missed by many.
A rosary will be said at All Saints Catholic Church on Friday, June 7 at 7:30 PM located at 2559 So., Federal Boulevard. Memorial service to be held the following day, Saturday, June 8 at All Saint beginning at 10:00 AM with reception to follow immediately in the school cafeteria. Remembrances and condolences can be sent through the Newcomer website at: www.NewcomerDenver.com.
Published in Denver Post on June 4, 2019