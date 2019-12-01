|
|
In Loving Memory,
Robert M Kirchner
10/21/1921 - 11/22/2019
Robert M. Kirchner, 98, of Highlands Ranch, CO, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019. Bob was born on October 21, 1921 to Don A. and Alice R. Kirchner in Augusta, Kansas. He was the devoted husband of Barbara B. Kirchner (deceased), loving father to Robin K. Andrisen from Santa Ynez, CA and Bradley B. Kirchner from Johnstown, CO, inspirational grandfather to 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and supportive brother to Don A. Kirchner (deceased).
Bob was a graduate of Topeka High School in Topeka, KS, class of 1939. He attended the University of Colorado on a tennis/basketball scholarship and in 1942 competed in the NCAA Final Four Basketball tournament. He met the love of his life, Barbara, during his years at CU and they were married in 1944. After graduating from CU, he went to the U.S.N.R. Midshipman School, Columbia University, NY where he became a Main Battery Gunnery Officer on the USS North Carolina in the South Pacific during WWII.
Bob started 3 municipal bond firms with the last one being Kirchner Moore and Company. He retired from Kirchner Moore in 1976 so that he could be the General Chairman of the 1978 United States Open Golf Championship at Cherry Hills Country Club. He also started the Colorado Open Golf Tournament at Hiwan Golf Club and was the Executive Director for 10 years. He was on the Executive Committee and Co-Chairman of the International Golf Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club for the first five years of the tournament. He was Golf person of the year 2 different times and inducted into the Colorado Golf Hall of Fame in 1982.
He served on numerous boards including Oppenheimer Funds and Andrisen Morton. In 1987 he was the Finance Chairman for the Rocky Mountain Billy Graham Crusade. In 2013 he became an honorary Doctor of Humanities at Colorado Christian University.
Bob was an avid golfer, tennis player, skier and loved traveling with his wife. But above all else, he was the most passionate about his relationship with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He established The Kirchner Family Foundation to help Christian organizations and the Foundation will continue to give to those closest to his heart.
He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. A memorial service will be held at Greenwood Community Church, 5600 E. Belleview, Greenwood Village, CO, 80111 at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Bob with a donation to either: Greenwood Community Church (address above) or Colorado Christian University Scholarship Fund, 8787 West Alameda Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80226.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 1, 2019