|
|
Marshall, Dr. Robert Martin
9/27/1935 - 10/20/2019
As a life-saving
cardiologist, U.S. Navy veteran and beloved "Grampy," Dr. Robert Martin Marshall impacted the world in ways he never imagined when, at age 11, he felt called by God to be a physician.
He left three generations with a philosophy that while career goals are honorable, they shouldn't come at the expense of time to enjoy music, literature, the outdoors and family.
He was born on Sept. 27, 1935, in Webster Groves, Mo. to Eleanor Geneva Marshall (Oberg) and Robert McClelland Marshall and grew up in Belleville, Ill. with his sisters Mary Anne Marshall (Fisher) and Eleanor Jo Marshall (Drescher). He attended Westminster College in Fulton, Mo., married Yolanda Lou Breeden in 1958 and graduated from Johns Hopkins Medical School in Baltimore in 1961. After serving in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps, he completed his cardiology fellowship at University of Colorado Medical Center and joined the Denver Cardiology Group. For decades, he was beloved by patients and proteges for his encyclopedic medical knowledge and thoughtful bedside manner.
He is survived by his sisters, four children Marla Lee Marshall (Haley), Kari Lynne Marshall (Pezeshk), Robert Anthony Marshall, and Lisa Ann Marshall, as well as close friend and former wife, Yolanda Marshall, 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a family of caregivers at Applewood Our House who came to love him like their own father.
Every day of his extraordinary life, "Dr. Bob" made an impact. He will be dearly missed.
To share a memory and read the full obituary, please visit Legacy.com. In lieu of flowers consider donating to the at .
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3, 2019