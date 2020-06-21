Kenyon, Robert McPherson "Bob"
March 21, 1929 - June 12, 2020
Marine Corp Captain; Petroleum Geologist
Robert "Bob" McPherson Kenyon was born on March 21,1929 in Los Angeles, CA. He passed away on June 12, 2020 at the age of 91 in Denver, shortly after undergoing hip surgery. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Ann Kenyon, and his son, David. He is survived by his wife Nancy, son Craig, daughters Kim Kenyon and Kristina (Daniel) Davies, daughter-in-law Rose, six grandchildren and one great-grand child.
Born and raised in San Marino, CA, he graduated from South Pasadena High in 1947, followed by a degree in Geology from Colorado College in 1951. He served as a Marine Corp Officer in the Korean War from 1951-1953, continuing his military service in the Reserves from 1953 - 1960. He began his career as a petroleum geologist with Union Oil Company in Denver in 1954, marrying his wife Nancy in 1955. They raised four children, settling down in Littleton in 1966. He worked for DEPCO in Denver for the next two decades, retiring from the oil business in 1991. Bob loved spending time with his family and friends, being in the great outdoors of Colorado, and traveling to Santa Fe with his wife, becoming a fine art enthusiast. There will be a small, private service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in his honor to the American Brain Tumor Association (www.abta.org).We will miss his generous spirit, his love for life, his strength, humility, humor, and his big, gentle soul.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 21, 2020.